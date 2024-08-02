Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 2, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling Championship

Quarter Finals

Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 17 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1 - 9

Advertisement

Ballyduff 5 - 23 Causeway/Abbeydorney 1 - 2

The semi-final draw is

Crotta O'Neill's v Tralee Parnells

Advertisement

Ballyduff v Lixnaw

The semi-finals will take place on Thursday next, 8th August.

Today:

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Games at 7.15

Senior

Advertisement

Group A

Venue: Spa

Spa Killarney V Kenmare Shamrocks

Advertisement

Junior Premier

Group D

Venue: Blennerville

Castlegregory GAA Club V Currow

Junior

Group C

Venue: Caherciveen

Cromane V Skelligs Rangers

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom set to announce All-Ireland final team
Advertisement
Kerry FC at Athlone tonight
Olympics gold for swimmer with Kerry connections
Advertisement

Recommended

Annual Graveyard Mass at Kilshenane Cemetery on Tuesday August 6th
Kerry MEP calls for quicker adoption of EU laws to avoid fines
Galway Races continue today
Olympics gold for swimmer with Kerry connections
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus