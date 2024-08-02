Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling Championship
Quarter Finals
Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 17 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1 - 9
Ballyduff 5 - 23 Causeway/Abbeydorney 1 - 2
The semi-final draw is
Crotta O'Neill's v Tralee Parnells
Ballyduff v Lixnaw
The semi-finals will take place on Thursday next, 8th August.
Today:
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Games at 7.15
Senior
Group A
Venue: Spa
Spa Killarney V Kenmare Shamrocks
Junior Premier
Group D
Venue: Blennerville
Castlegregory GAA Club V Currow
Junior
Group C
Venue: Caherciveen
Cromane V Skelligs Rangers