Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 26, 2024 07:31 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship

Preliminary Quarter Finals

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 7 - 11 Kilmoyley 2 - 9

Causeway/Abbeydorney v Firies [not played]

Quarter Finals

Tralee Parnell's 2 - 14 St. Brendan's 2 - 9

Lixnaw 7 - 14 Ballyheigue 1 - 17

Lixnaw and Kilgarvan meet tonight in the semi-final of the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Rathmore hosts the 7.30 encounter.

The Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship gets underway this evening.

In Group B, Austin Stack Park is the venue for Laune Rangers against Kerins O'Rahilly's.

Throw-in is at 7:30.

East Kerry Intermediate Championship Final sponsored by the Aquilla Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group

Listry V Cordal

7.00

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Extra time and winner on the day

