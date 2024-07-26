Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship
Preliminary Quarter Finals
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 7 - 11 Kilmoyley 2 - 9
Causeway/Abbeydorney v Firies [not played]
Quarter Finals
Tralee Parnell's 2 - 14 St. Brendan's 2 - 9
Lixnaw 7 - 14 Ballyheigue 1 - 17
Lixnaw and Kilgarvan meet tonight in the semi-final of the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship.
Rathmore hosts the 7.30 encounter.
The Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship gets underway this evening.
In Group B, Austin Stack Park is the venue for Laune Rangers against Kerins O'Rahilly's.
Throw-in is at 7:30.
East Kerry Intermediate Championship Final sponsored by the Aquilla Club and Gleneagle Hotel Group
Listry V Cordal
7.00
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Extra time and winner on the day