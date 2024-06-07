Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SFL
Division 5 Shield
Asdee 1-9 Finuge 0-6
Rathmore 1-15 Firies 0-5
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Gneeveguilla (B Team) 5 5 0 0 86 63 23 10
Asdee 5 4 0 1 93 53 40 8
Valentia Young Islanders 4 4 0 0 65 54 11 8
Rathmore (B Team) 6 2 2 2 95 89 6 6
Finuge 5 1 1 3 57 61 -4 3
Glenflesk (B Team) 5 1 0 4 62 75 -13 2
Firies (B Team) 6 1 0 5 66 95 -29 2
Tuosist 4 0 1 3 53 87 -34 1
Today:
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Games at 7.30
Division 6 Cup
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine
Division 6 Shield
John Mitchels V Kilcummin