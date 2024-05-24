Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Ask Acorn Under 21 Football County Championship
Round 1
Laune Rangers 4-11 Ballymacelligott 2-11
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling league
Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney-conceded by Abbeydorney
Today:
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 Semi-Finals
Games at 7
Crotta O'Neill's V Ballyduff
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney
Credit Union SFL
Division 4
Venue: Dr Crokes
Beale V Skelligs Rangers 7:30
Division 5B
Valentia Young Islanders host Dr. Crokes 7:45
Division 6 Shield
Ballymacelligott home to Castleisland Desmonds 7:30