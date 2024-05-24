Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

May 24, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
friday gaa
Ask Acorn Under 21 Football County Championship

Round 1

Laune Rangers 4-11 Ballymacelligott 2-11

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling league

Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney-conceded by Abbeydorney

Today:

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1 Semi-Finals

Games at 7

Crotta O'Neill's V Ballyduff

Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney

Credit Union SFL

Division 4

Venue: Dr Crokes

Beale V Skelligs Rangers 7:30

Division 5B

Valentia Young Islanders host Dr. Crokes 7:45

Division 6 Shield

Ballymacelligott home to Castleisland Desmonds 7:30

