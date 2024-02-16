Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 16, 2024 07:57 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
friday gaa
East Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie

Division 2

Round3

Kilgarvan home to Currow @ 8

Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand Senior League Fixtures
Round 2
John Mitchels home to St Pat's at 8:30

