Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 2, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Senior Football Division 1
First named at home
Games at 7.30
Killarney Legion V Kilcummin
Dr. Crokes V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Senior Football Division 4
St Patrick's Blennerville home to Tarbert 7:30

Senior Football Division 5
Phase 2 Shield
First named at home
Laune Rangers V Gneeveguilla 7.30
Austin Stacks V Rathmore 7:30
Ballylongford V Glenflesk 7:45

Senior Football Division 6
First named at home
Firies V Churchill 7:00

Handball
Munster 60x30 diamond masters B singles semi final
Pat Lacey Asdee V John Lyons Cork at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick

