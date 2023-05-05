Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

May 5, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
friday gaa
Credit Union Senior Hurling Division 1
Crotta O'Neill's 0-12 Dr. Crokes 0-7

North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 6

Abbeydorney Kittens 1-03 v Listowel Emmets cubs 2-05
Na gaeil green 3-07 v Churchill Black 5-09

TODAY:

County Senior Hurling League
First named at home
Games at 7

Division 1
Causeway V Kilmoyley
Abbeydorney V Lixnaw

Division 3
Dr. Crokes V Tralee Parnells

Development Football League
First named at home

Division 1
Austin Stacks V Rathmore 7.30

Division 3
Moyvane V Currow 7.00

Division 5
Beaufort V Austin Stacks 7.30

