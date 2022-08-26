Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry Ladies Football

U17 championship quarter finals

A
Southern Gaels 3-11 v Abbeydorney 1-02
Cromane 6-11 v Scartaglen 1-09
Fossa 2-08 v Dr Crokes 3-08

B
Killarney Legion 4-07 v Corca Dhuibhne 5-08
MKL Gaels 4-09 v Kerins O'Rahillys 6-11

C
Firies 5-12 v Laune Rangers 1-09
Listowel Emmets 1-01 v Annascaul/Dingle 3-09

U14 Div 5 Final
Firies 5-05 v Ballymac 3-04

TODAY

Kerry Ladies Football

U15 C Championship
Semifinal
Corca Dhuibhne v Rathmore in Gallarus 7.00

North Kerry Ladies Football

Waddings Butchers
Under 16
Division 4
John Mitchels v Ballyduff @ 7-00

