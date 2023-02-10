Advertisement
Friday Local GAA fixtures and results

Feb 10, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Friday Local GAA fixtures and results
Munster 40x20 Golden masters B singles semi final Brian McEvoy lost to Pat Murphy, Limerick 10-21, 9-21.

Munster 40x20 Junior A singles semi final Sean Quirke, Glenbeigh, will play Aidan Flatherty, Tipperary, today at 7.30 in Mallow Co.Cork.

Kerry County juvenile championships takes place on Saturday in Glenbeigh U9, U10, U11 start at 11am, and U12 up to U16 start at 12am.

East Kerry Senior League Round 2 Division 1B
Glenflesk vs Dr Crokes tonight at Dr Crokes GAA grounds. Kickoff is at 8 pm.

