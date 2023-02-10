Friday Local GAA fixtures and results

Munster 40x20 Golden masters B singles semi final Brian McEvoy lost to Pat Murphy, Limerick 10-21, 9-21.

Munster 40x20 Junior A singles semi final Sean Quirke, Glenbeigh, will play Aidan Flatherty, Tipperary, today at 7.30 in Mallow Co.Cork.

Kerry County juvenile championships takes place on Saturday in Glenbeigh U9, U10, U11 start at 11am, and U12 up to U16 start at 12am.

East Kerry Senior League Round 2 Division 1B

Glenflesk vs Dr Crokes tonight at Dr Crokes GAA grounds. Kickoff is at 8 pm.