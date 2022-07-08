Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
U16 Co League Rd 7
Kerins O'Rahillys 9-08
Rathmore 3-06
U14 County League
Listowel Emmets B 1-03
Inbhear Scéine Gaels B 5-08
U14 County League
Beale. 5-11
Finuge/st senans 3-04
Senior Football Division 2
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 11), Na Gaeil 0-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-7
Senior Football Division 4
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Cordal, (Round 11), Cordal 1-19 Fossa 2-16
Minor Hurling Championship 2022
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Lixnaw, (Round 2), Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-14 Lixnaw 0-13
East Region U15 Leagues
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Kilcummin B 4.12
Gneeveguilla 4.11
Listry-Keel B. 2.03
Scartaglin. 4.18
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry
Division 1
Tarbert 3.09 Moyvane 1.15.
North Kerry Junior Leagues 2022 sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group, MIG.ie
Division 4A Round 1, Back games
Ballyduff B v Clounmacon (OFF)
Division 4B Round 3
Ballydonighue C 0.07 v Knockanure 0.11
Listowel Emmets C v Duagh B(OFF)
Ballylongford B (BYE)
Fixtures
Garveys Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship
Group 2
Dr. Crokes V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 19:30
Credit Union County Senior Football League has reached the final round
Division 1
Gneeveguilla V Rathmore 19:30
Division 2
Laune Rangers V Templenoe 19:30
John Mitchels V Listry 19:30
Division 4
Castlegregory GAA Club V Cromane 19:30
Keel V Scartaglin 19:30
Division 6 (Shield)
Beaufort V Killarney Legion 19:45
Intermediate Hurling Championship 2022
Round 1
Lixnaw V Kilgarvan 19:00
Causeway V Abbeydorney 19:30
LGFA
U16 Div 2 semi final
Inbhear Scéine Gaels v Glenflesk
7.30pm Templenoe
North Kerry U15 Division 2
Friday 8th of July
Listowel B v Beale in Listowel at 7pm.