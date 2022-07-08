Advertisement
Sport

Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 8, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Share this article

Results

U16 Co League Rd 7
Kerins O'Rahillys 9-08
Rathmore 3-06

U14 County League
Listowel Emmets B 1-03
Inbhear Scéine Gaels B 5-08

Advertisement

U14 County League
Beale. 5-11
Finuge/st senans 3-04

===

Senior Football Division 2
Thu, 07 Jul,
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 11), Na Gaeil 0-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-7

Advertisement

Senior Football Division 4
Thu, 07 Jul,
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Cordal, (Round 11), Cordal 1-19 Fossa 2-16

===

Minor Hurling Championship 2022
Thu, 07 Jul,
Thu, 07 Jul, Venue: Lixnaw, (Round 2), Crotta/Kilmoyley 1-14 Lixnaw 0-13

Advertisement

===

East Region U15 Leagues
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Kilcummin B 4.12
Gneeveguilla 4.11

Advertisement

Listry-Keel B. 2.03
Scartaglin. 4.18

===

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry
Division 1
Tarbert 3.09 Moyvane 1.15.

Advertisement

North Kerry Junior Leagues 2022 sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group, MIG.ie

Division 4A Round 1, Back games
Ballyduff B v Clounmacon (OFF)

Division 4B Round 3
Ballydonighue C 0.07 v Knockanure 0.11
Listowel Emmets C v Duagh B(OFF)
Ballylongford B (BYE)

Fixtures

Garveys Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship

Group 2

Dr. Crokes V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 19:30

===

Credit Union County Senior Football League has reached the final round

Division 1

Gneeveguilla V Rathmore 19:30

Division 2

Laune Rangers V Templenoe 19:30

John Mitchels V Listry 19:30

Division 4

Castlegregory GAA Club V Cromane 19:30

Keel V Scartaglin 19:30

Division 6 (Shield)

Beaufort V Killarney Legion 19:45

Intermediate Hurling Championship 2022

Round 1

Lixnaw V Kilgarvan 19:00

Causeway V Abbeydorney 19:30

===

LGFA

U16 Div 2 semi final

Inbhear Scéine Gaels v Glenflesk

7.30pm Templenoe

===

North Kerry U15 Division 2

Friday 8th of July

Listowel B v Beale in Listowel at 7pm.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus