Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

South Kerry Under 15 League played at Derrynane tonight
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 5.16 St. Michaels/Foilmore 3.8
===
U12 County League
Division 6
Abbeydorney C 4-02 Castlegregory 1-05
U14 County League Division 4
Currow 2-12 v Southern Gaels B 5-12
===
SHL Div 2 Final
Venue: Dr Crokes Kilgarvan V St Brendan's 19:30
Senior Football Division 2 - Round 8
Milltown/Castlemaine V Castleisland Desmonds 19:30
Kilcummin V Annascaul 19:30
Senior Football Division 3
Glenflesk V Currow 19:00
Senior Football Division 5
Moyvane V Finuge 19:30
Senior Football League Division 6 Shield
St Michael's-Foilmore V Beaufort 20:00 in Beaufort
LGFA
U14 Division 5
Listowel Emmets B v John Mitchel's 6.30pm