Sport

Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jun 3, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
South Kerry Under 15 League played at Derrynane tonight
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 5.16 St. Michaels/Foilmore 3.8

U12 County League
Division 6
Abbeydorney C 4-02 Castlegregory 1-05

U14 County League Division 4
Currow 2-12 v Southern Gaels B 5-12

SHL Div 2 Final

Venue: Dr Crokes Kilgarvan V St Brendan's 19:30

Senior Football Division 2 - Round 8

Milltown/Castlemaine V Castleisland Desmonds 19:30

Kilcummin V Annascaul 19:30

Senior Football Division 3

Glenflesk V Currow 19:00

Senior Football Division 5

Moyvane V Finuge 19:30

Senior Football League Division 6 Shield

St Michael's-Foilmore V Beaufort 20:00 in Beaufort

LGFA

U14 Division 5

Listowel Emmets B v John Mitchel's 6.30pm

