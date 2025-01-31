Advertisement
Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Jan 31, 2025 12:46 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures and results
East Kerry Super Football League

Division 2

7.30

Kilgarvan home to Scartaglin

TUS Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuanain (19 B F)
Semi-Final - 30-01-2025 (Thu)
Cashel C.S 2-8 V St Michaels Listowel 1-8

TUS Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna
Semi Final 2 - 30-01-2025 (Thu)
Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry 1-9 V St Marys Newport 0-17

TUS Corn Sheamais MHic Ghabhann (15 C H) KO
n/a - 30-01-2025 (Thu)
Colaiste Dun Iascaigh 1-8 V St Augustines 0-12

TUS Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C F
Round 1 - 30-01-2025 (Thu)
St Pats Castleisland 4-18 V Tarbert Comp. 1-1

TUS Corn Mhairtin Mhic Chomara (15 D F)
Round 1 - 30-01-2025 (Thu)
Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher 4-6 V Scoil Na mBraithre` Rathluirc 3-5

TUS Corn Sean O hEathirn (15 E F)
Round 1 - 30-01-2025 (Thu)
Gaelcholaiste Charraig Ui Leighin 7-12 V Terence MacSwiney Community College 2-4

