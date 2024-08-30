Friday local GAA fixtures and results

RESULTS
Thursday, 29 August
Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling Shield semi-final
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 7 - 7 St. Brendan's 2 - 14
LGFA
Div 2 U16 Final
Churchill 1-10 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 1-09
Div 3 minor Semi Final
Kerins O Rahilly 5-06 -v- Beaufort 2-11
Bon Secours County Championship – Junior C
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2-11 -v- Currow 1-03
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14 Division 1
Castleisland Desmond’s 3-09 v Abbeydorney 2-12
FIXTURES
North Kerry Senior Hurling League Final
Abbeydorney v Causeway
Venue: Abbeydorney. Throw in: 8.00pm
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 4
Knock/Brosna v Ballymac Friday 30th August @ 6-45pm