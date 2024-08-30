Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 30, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

RESULTS

Thursday, 29 August

Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling Shield semi-final

Advertisement

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 7 - 7 St. Brendan's 2 - 14

LGFA

Div 2 U16 Final
Churchill 1-10 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 1-09

Advertisement

Div 3 minor Semi Final
Kerins O Rahilly 5-06 -v- Beaufort 2-11

Bon Secours County Championship – Junior C
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2-11 -v- Currow 1-03

North Kerry Ladies Football

Advertisement

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14 Division 1

Castleisland Desmond’s 3-09 v Abbeydorney 2-12

Advertisement

FIXTURES

North Kerry Senior Hurling League Final

Abbeydorney v Causeway

Advertisement

Venue: Abbeydorney. Throw in: 8.00pm

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 4

Knock/Brosna v Ballymac Friday 30th August @ 6-45pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Cricket weekend fixtures
Advertisement
KSBGL Fixtures and results
Racing at Wexford today
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Cricket weekend fixtures
HIQA publishes report into nursing home inspection in north Kerry
KSBGL Fixtures and results
USI President says student accommodation shortage causing huge stress
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus