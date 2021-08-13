Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results

St. Brendan’s and Ballyduff will contest the Co. Under 15 Féile na nGael Hurling Final following semi final wins over Tralee Parnell’s and Crotta respectively last evening.

The Final is provisionally scheduled for Saturday, 21 August.

======



Noth Kerry Bord Na nÓg results in association with Mc Elligott Oil Asdee

Advertisement

U15 League Division 1

Moyvane 2-17 Duagh 3-7

Division 2

Advertisement

Knock/Brosna 2-13 St Senans 1-4

=====



East Region Coiste na nÓg U15

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Kenmare B 5.14

Gneeveguilla 4.08

Fixtures

Advertisement

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Venue: Austin Stack Park

St Brendan's V Ballyduff 19:00

Advertisement

=====



East Region Coiste na nÓg U15

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Keel-Listry v Killarney Legion B

=====



The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 div. 4 football final is on this evening, Friday 13th August.

Advertisement

Dromid/Waterville play Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane.

Throw in is at 7.30 in Derrynane