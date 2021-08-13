Advertisement
Sport

Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Aug 13, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Friday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Results

St. Brendan’s and Ballyduff will contest the Co. Under 15 Féile na nGael Hurling Final following semi final wins over Tralee Parnell’s and Crotta respectively last evening.
The Final is provisionally scheduled for Saturday, 21 August.

======

Noth Kerry Bord Na nÓg results in association with Mc Elligott Oil Asdee

U15 League Division 1

Moyvane 2-17 Duagh 3-7

Division 2

Knock/Brosna 2-13 St Senans 1-4

=====

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Kenmare B 5.14
Gneeveguilla 4.08

Fixtures

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Venue: Austin Stack Park

St Brendan's V Ballyduff 19:00

=====

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Keel-Listry v Killarney Legion B

=====

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 div. 4 football final is on this evening, Friday 13th August.

Dromid/Waterville play Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane.

Throw in is at 7.30 in Derrynane

