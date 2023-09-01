Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies County Football Championships
Bon Secours Junior A R3
Listowel Emmets 4-03 v Cromane 4-18
U17A
Southern Gaels 4-22 v ISG 4-05
Castleisland Desmonds 7-16 v Abbeydorney 3-06
Ballymacelligott 3-14 v Dr Crokes 0-03
U17B
Firies 5-13 - Kilcummin 1-11
Beaufort 1-11 v Scartaglin 1-08
U17C
Beale 3-05 v Rathmore 2-07
John Mitchels 1-04 v Annascaul/Daingean Ui Chius 1-13
North Kerry Minor B Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell's 2 - 12 Lixnaw 1 - 12
Ballyheigue defeated Firies/Dr. Crokes
TODAY
Kerry LGFA County Championships
All games at 7
U15
Kilcummin v Moyvane
U17
Killarney Legion v Kerins O'Rahillys
Listowel Emmet's v Glenflesk