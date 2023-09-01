Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Sep 1, 2023 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures and results Friday local GAA fixtures and results
friday gaa
Share this article

Ladies County Football Championships

Bon Secours Junior A R3
Listowel Emmets 4-03 v Cromane 4-18

U17A
Southern Gaels 4-22 v ISG 4-05
Castleisland Desmonds 7-16 v Abbeydorney 3-06
Ballymacelligott 3-14 v Dr Crokes 0-03

Advertisement

U17B
Firies 5-13 - Kilcummin 1-11
Beaufort 1-11 v Scartaglin 1-08

U17C
Beale 3-05 v Rathmore 2-07
John Mitchels 1-04 v Annascaul/Daingean Ui Chius 1-13

North Kerry Minor B Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell's 2 - 12 Lixnaw 1 - 12
Ballyheigue defeated Firies/Dr. Crokes

Advertisement

TODAY

Kerry LGFA County Championships

All games at 7

Advertisement

U15

Kilcummin v Moyvane

U17

Advertisement

Killarney Legion v Kerins O'Rahillys

Listowel Emmet's v Glenflesk

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus