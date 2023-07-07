Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 7, 2023 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures and results Friday local GAA fixtures and results
friday gaa
Share this article

North Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by M.I.G.ie

Division 4 Round 3

Advertisement

Ballydonoghue B 5.14 v Tarbert B 1.11

Knockaure 0.04 v Ballyduff B 1.16

Finuge B 0.09 v Listowel Emmets C 1.10

Advertisement

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League

Sponsored by Lee Strand

Group B

Advertisement

Austin Stacks C 0-8 Ardfert B 0-8

TODAY:

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Advertisement

Round 2

First named at home

Games at 7

Advertisement

Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's

Lixnaw V Abbeydorney

Tralee Parnells V Causeway

Senior Football

First named at home

Division 3

Ardfert Football Club V Knocknagoshel 7:30

Division 6

Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine 7:30

Churchill V St Michael's-Foilmore 8:00

Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A

Duagh V Asdee 7:30

Development League

Div 2 Cup Final

Venue: Fossa

John Mitchels V Kenmare Shamrocks 7:00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus