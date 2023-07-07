Friday local GAA fixtures and results

North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Division 4 Round 3
Ballydonoghue B 5.14 v Tarbert B 1.11
Knockaure 0.04 v Ballyduff B 1.16
Finuge B 0.09 v Listowel Emmets C 1.10
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Group B
Austin Stacks C 0-8 Ardfert B 0-8
TODAY:
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Round 2
First named at home
Games at 7
Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's
Lixnaw V Abbeydorney
Tralee Parnells V Causeway
Senior Football
First named at home
Division 3
Ardfert Football Club V Knocknagoshel 7:30
Division 6
Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine 7:30
Churchill V St Michael's-Foilmore 8:00
Div 5 Phase 2 Gr A
Duagh V Asdee 7:30
Development League
Div 2 Cup Final
Venue: Fossa
John Mitchels V Kenmare Shamrocks 7:00