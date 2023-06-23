Advertisement
Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Jun 23, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures and results
Credit Union Senior Football Division 6
Dr. Crokes 1-14 Kilcummin 0-17

East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Gneeveguilla 4.13 Spa. 0.18

North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 4 Round 1
Ballydongohue B v Knockanure
Listowel Emmets C v Ballyduff B
Clounmacon v Tarbert B

TODAY:

Senior Football League
First named at home
7.30 unless otherwise stated

Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Castleisland Desmonds
Rathmore V Milltown/Castlemaine 8:00

Division 4
Castlegregory GAA Club V Cordal

Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Firies
St Michael's-Foilmore V Killarney Legion

Development League Division 5
Clounmacon home to Austin Stacks 7:30

South Kerry Under 15 B Football League Final
7.30 at O'Connor Park, Chapletown
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia -Young Islanders v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers

East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Games at 7, first named at home

Div 4A: Dr Crokes B v Kenmare B
Listry-Keel B v Killarney Legion B, at Listry

Div 4 B: Fossa v Kilcummin

