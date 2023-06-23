Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6

Dr. Crokes 1-14 Kilcummin 0-17

East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Gneeveguilla 4.13 Spa. 0.18

North Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 4 Round 1

Ballydongohue B v Knockanure

Listowel Emmets C v Ballyduff B

Clounmacon v Tarbert B

TODAY:

Senior Football League

First named at home

7.30 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Dr. Crokes V Castleisland Desmonds

Rathmore V Milltown/Castlemaine 8:00

Division 4

Castlegregory GAA Club V Cordal

Division 6

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Firies

St Michael's-Foilmore V Killarney Legion

Development League Division 5

Clounmacon home to Austin Stacks 7:30

South Kerry Under 15 B Football League Final

7.30 at O'Connor Park, Chapletown

St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia -Young Islanders v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers

East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Games at 7, first named at home

Div 4A: Dr Crokes B v Kenmare B

Listry-Keel B v Killarney Legion B, at Listry

Div 4 B: Fossa v Kilcummin