Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6
Dr. Crokes 1-14 Kilcummin 0-17
East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Gneeveguilla 4.13 Spa. 0.18
North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 4 Round 1
Ballydongohue B v Knockanure
Listowel Emmets C v Ballyduff B
Clounmacon v Tarbert B
TODAY:
Senior Football League
First named at home
7.30 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Castleisland Desmonds
Rathmore V Milltown/Castlemaine 8:00
Division 4
Castlegregory GAA Club V Cordal
Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Firies
St Michael's-Foilmore V Killarney Legion
Development League Division 5
Clounmacon home to Austin Stacks 7:30
South Kerry Under 15 B Football League Final
7.30 at O'Connor Park, Chapletown
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia -Young Islanders v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers
Games at 7, first named at home
Div 4A: Dr Crokes B v Kenmare B
Listry-Keel B v Killarney Legion B, at Listry
Div 4 B: Fossa v Kilcummin