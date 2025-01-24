Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results

Jan 24, 2025 09:44 By radiokerrysport
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Killarney Cougars White 36 - 13 St Brendans T1 ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Brendans T2 40 - 22 St Josephs T2 ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group B:
Ballymac Bobcats 46 - 67 St Marys Black ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
Rathmore Ravens T2 41 - 52 Glenbeigh Falcons ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 League NEW:
St Colmans T1 34 - 22 Kenmare Kestrels T1 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group B:
St Colmans 41 - 50 Rathmore Ravens T1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1:
St Brendans 14 - 42 Tralee Magic T1 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Plate:
St Brendans 26 - 21 Tralee Magic T2 ;

