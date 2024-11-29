Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results

Nov 29, 2024 08:00 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1:
St Brendans T1 68 - 76 St Pauls ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
Tralee Magic T1 54 - 46 St Brendans T1 ;
Killarney Cougars T1 50 - 28 Corca Dhuibhne ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2 Plate:
Rathmore Ravens 38 - 34 Gneeveguilla ;

Today:

Senior Women's Division 2:
Rathmore Ravens v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 20:00, ;
Glenbeigh Falcons v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 20:15, ;

Senior Men's Division 2:
Glenbeigh Falcons v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 19:00, ;
Tralee Titans v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Cumann Iosaef, 20:10, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
St Colmans T1 v St Marys T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool A:
Ballymac Bobcats Green v Ballybunion Wildcats T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: MTU Tralee, 18:10, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
St Josephs T1 v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group C:
St Colmans Sparks v KCYMS T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
St Brendans T1 v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group B:
Rathmore Ravens T1 v Ballybunion Wildcats T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Group B:
Rathmore Ravens T2 v Ballybunion Wildcats T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
St Josephs v Cahersiveen White, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 2:
Killarney Cougars v Rathmore Ravens, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Parish Hall Killarney, 17:30, ;

