Advertisement
Sport

Friday local basketball fixtures & results

Nov 22, 2024 08:49 By radiokerrysport
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
Killarney Cougars 76 - 46 St Bridgets T2 ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group B:
Ballymac Bobcats 57 - 46 St Pauls White ;

Today:

Advertisement

Senior Women's Division 1:
Ballymac Bobcats v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: MTU Tralee, 19:10, ;
St Josephs v St Marys Team 2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:30, ;

Senior Men's Division 1:
KCYMS v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 20:15, ;

Senior Men's Division 2:
Tralee Titans v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Cumann Iosaef, 20:10, ;

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A:
St Colmans Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels Black, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 1:
St Pauls T1 v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 18:15, ;
St Brendans T1 v Killarney Cougars T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:00, ;

Senior Women's Division 2 Plate:
St Annes v Tralee Tigers BC , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Farranfore Community Centre, 19:30, ;
Rathmore Ravens v Ballymac Bobcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 20:00, ;

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Kerry to take on Cobh in Munster Senior Cup
All Ireland champions to start 2025 against Armagh
Advertisement

Recommended

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
All Ireland champions to start 2025 against Armagh
Kerry to take on Cobh in Munster Senior Cup
Kerry players contribute to Ireland pre-qualifier victory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus