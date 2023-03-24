Friday local basketball fixtures and results

Sponsored by Kerry Airport
Men Div 1:
Tralee Magic 59, Gneeveguilla 52, ;
Ladies Div 3 Pool 2:
TK Bobcats , TK Vixens , Conceded by TK Vixens;
U18 Boys Div 2:
Tralee Magic 42, Rathmore Ravens 72, ;
U18 Girls Div 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats , TK Vixens , Conceded by TK Vixens;
U15 Boys:
St Brendans 70, St Marys 50, ;
U15 Girls :
Tralee Magic 57, St Pauls 55, ;
Today:
Ladies Div 3 Pool 2:
Rathmore Ravens v Tralee Tigers BC , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 8:15pm ;
U18 Boys Div 2:
St Josephs v St Annes , at Duagh Sports Complex, 8:00pm ;
U16 Boys Div3 Plate:
Rathmore Ravens v St Bridgets , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys :
Rathmore Ravens v TK Cougars, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:00pm ;