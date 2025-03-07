Advertisement
Sport

Fresh doubt over participation of Irish boxers at 2028 Olympics

Mar 7, 2025 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Fresh doubt over participation of Irish boxers at 2028 Olympics
Fresh doubt has been cast over the participation of Irish boxers at the 2028 Olympics.

IOC chief Thomas Bach has warned that associations not signed up the new global governing body, World Boxing, are at risk of being excluded from the Games.

Ireland remains affiliated to the International Boxing Association, who the IOC no longer recognise due to governance issues.

Bach added that the International Olympic Committee will vote in the coming months on whether boxing will be part of the programme for 2028.

