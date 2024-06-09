Advertisement
Sport

French Open winner to be determined today

Jun 9, 2024 09:45 By radiokerrysport
French Open winner to be determined today
Share this article

The French Open final takes place in Paris between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Germany's Alexander Zverev this afternoon.

Alcaraz has already won the US Open and Wimbledon, while Zverev is bidding for his first Grand Slam title.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Lavin seventh in 100 metres final
Leinster champions crowned; Munster final today
Advertisement

Recommended

Lavin seventh in 100 metres final
Seven of Kerry County Council's 33 seats filled
Last 2 seats filled in Castleisland LEA - count concluded
4th count: Castleisland Local Electoral Area - Sinn Féin's Deirdre Bell eliminated
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus