French Open victory for Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is the French Open women's singles champion for the third time in four years.
The world number one overcame Karolina Muchova in this afternoon's final 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
It's Swiatek's fourth Grand Slam title.
