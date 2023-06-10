Advertisement
Sport

French Open victory for Swiatek

Jun 10, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
French Open victory for Swiatek French Open victory for Swiatek
Share this article

Iga Swiatek is the French Open women's singles champion for the third time in four years.

The world number one overcame Karolina Muchova in this afternoon's final 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

It's Swiatek's fourth Grand Slam title.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus