The quarter-finals of the French Open get underway at Roland Garros in Paris today.

Men's second seed Jannik Sinner takes on Grigor Dimitrov.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz faces ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the women's draw Coco Gauff goes up against Ons Jabeur and defending champion Iga Swiatek plays Mark�ta Vondrousova.