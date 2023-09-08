French defeat means Ireland sit second from bottom in Group B of qualifying

The Republic of Ireland sit second from bottom in Group B of Euro 2024 qualifying.

That's after a 2-0 loss to France in Paris last night.

Aurelien Tchouaméni and Marcus Thuram scored the goals for the home side at the Parc des Princes.

Ireland wing-back Alan Browne says they need to move on from the result quickly

The Netherlands are second in Group B after they beat Greece 3-0 in Eindhoven.

The Dutch visit Dublin for a meeting with Ireland on Sunday evening.

In Group H last night, Northern Ireland lost 4-2 away from home to Slovenia.