Sport

French defeat means Ireland sit second from bottom in Group B of qualifying

Sep 8, 2023 07:50 By radiokerrysport
Sep 8, 2023
The Republic of Ireland sit second from bottom in Group B of Euro 2024 qualifying.

That's after a 2-0 loss to France in Paris last night.

Aurelien Tchouaméni and Marcus Thuram scored the goals for the home side at the Parc des Princes.

Ireland wing-back Alan Browne says they need to move on from the result quickly

The Netherlands are second in Group B after they beat Greece 3-0 in Eindhoven.

The Dutch visit Dublin for a meeting with Ireland on Sunday evening.

In Group H last night, Northern Ireland lost 4-2 away from home to Slovenia.

