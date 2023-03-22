Freddie Steward should have received a yellow, says an independent disciplinary committee

An independent disciplinary committee has ruled that England full back Freddie Steward should have received a yellow card rather than a red card in Saturday's Six Nations game against Ireland.

The player was sent to the line after 40 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Hugo Keenan.

The committee decided that Steward had been reckless in his actions and there was foul play, but ruled there were significant mitigating factors including the late change in dynamics and positioning of Keenan.

Steward is now free to play immediately.