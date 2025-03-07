Advertisement
Sport

FRC recommends six amendments to experimental rules

Mar 7, 2025 08:04 By radiokerrysport
FRC recommends six amendments to experimental rules
The Football Review Committee (FRC) have recommended six amendments to their experimental rules, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The amendments include an easing of breaches regarding the 'three-up rule' as well as when teams having reduced numbers, they must still keep four players in the opposition half at all times.

The changes will be voted on by Central Council in a remote meeting on Thursday, March 13.

The Gaelic Players Association has urged Ulster GAA to reconsider their decision to stage Antrim's Football Championship game against Armagh at Pairc Esler.

The governing body announced last night that the game would take place at the Newry venue.

Antrim GAA insisted that Corrigan Park is an "appropriate venue" for the clash and that it meets the necessary health and safety standards.

