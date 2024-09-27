Advertisement
Frankendael claims Listowel feature

Sep 27, 2024 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Frankendael claims Listowel feature
The MCG Handicap Hurdle has gone to Frankendael, who returned at a price of 9/1.

It was the main event on the penultimate day of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

Runner up was Lord Erskine, the 14/1 shot.

Limerick's Eric McNamara trained the winner. He's had a treble today, as Cahirdown Boy won the Fitzmaurice Memorial Handicap Chase and Mount Ferns the Southampton Goodwill Plate Handicap.

McNamara told Dave Keena that training horses is not an easy business but days like today make it all worthwhile

Winners today
2.05 Stormbreaker 11/4
2.40 Frankendael 9/1
3.15 Mounferns 3/1 fav
3.50 West Clare 9/2
4.25 Cahirdown Boy 3/1 fav
5.00 Seddon 7/2 fav
5.35 Amen Kate 15/8 fav

