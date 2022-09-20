Advertisement
Sport

France's World Cup preparations hit another bump

Sep 20, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
France's World Cup preparations hit another bump France's World Cup preparations hit another bump
Share this article

France's World Cup preparations hit another bump last night.

The French Football Federation vowed to change its image rights agreements with their players as soon as possible.

It follows a row instigated by Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

The Real Madrid forward refused to take part in a photoshoot involving the squad and one of their commercial partners.

Head coach Didier Deschamps is also sweating over the fitness of Paul Pogba, whose brother has been charged over an alleged extortion attempt on the midfielder.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus