France's World Cup preparations hit another bump last night.

The French Football Federation vowed to change its image rights agreements with their players as soon as possible.

It follows a row instigated by Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

The Real Madrid forward refused to take part in a photoshoot involving the squad and one of their commercial partners.

Head coach Didier Deschamps is also sweating over the fitness of Paul Pogba, whose brother has been charged over an alleged extortion attempt on the midfielder.