France will be without Teddy Thomas for Saturday week's Six Nations meeting with Ireland in Paris.

The Racing winger sustained a hamstring injury during training sessions with Les Bleus this week.

England will be without forwards Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill for their opener with Scotland at the weekend.

Advertisement

Lawes failed to pass the return-to-play protocols for concussion, while Hill is out of the Calcutta Cup clash with a lower leg stress fracture.