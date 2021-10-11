Advertisement
Sport

France win Nations League title

Oct 11, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
France win Nations League title
Goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe helped France to the Nations League title last night.

The World Cup champions beat Spain 2-1 in Milan.

The Republic of Ireland U-17s beat North Macedonia 2-nil last night.

The result sees them through to the elite round of European Championship qualifying.

Rocco Vata and Mark O'Mahony scored the goals at Turner's Cross.

Wales are away in Estonia this evening as they look to stay in contention for a World Cup qualifying play-off.

Rob Page's side are level on points with second placed Czech Republic in Group E, after securing a 2-all draw in Prague on Friday night.

