France Wake England From World Cup Dream

England's World Cup dream died last night at the hands of defending champions France in Qatar.

The French won 2-1 in an absorbing contest.

Aurelien Tchouameni (pr: Shoe-many) put the French in front with a strike from outside the box, before England captain Harry Kane equalised in the second half from the penalty

spot.

Olivier Giroud (pr: Zheer-oo) then headed France back in front, before England were awarded another penalty seven minutes from time.

Kane skied his effort over the crossbar and it's France who will play Morocco in the semi finals on Wednesday night.

England manager Gareth Southgate knows it's an opportunity missed.