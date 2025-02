France have smashed Italy in round 3 of the Six Nations this afternoon.

The visitors ran in 9 tries to beat their hosts by 73-24 in Rome.

Les Bleus will travel to Dublin in two weeks time.

Ireland "A" were beaten by their English counterparts in Bristol today.

The hosts had the control from the start and come away with a 28-12 victory.

Shane Daly, Ciar�n Frawley and Harry Byrne all picked up injuries during the game.