France out-half Ntamack to miss World Cup

The father of Romain Ntamack says the family are in shock at the out-half being forced to miss the World Cup.

He suffered a ruptured ACL in his left knee during Saturday’s meeting with Scotland.

Emile Ntamack is a former France international himself, and says the news will take some time to digest.

In further bad news for France, prop Cyrile Baille will miss most of the pool stage due to a calf injury.

England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet has been ruled out of the World Cup.

He requires surgery on an ankle injury sustained in England's win against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Northampton's Alex Mitchell has been called into the squad as a replacement.

Ireland’s inaugural WXV campaign will begin against Kazakhstan on October 13th.

Scott Bemand’s charges are in the third tie, and will also play Colombia and Spain.

All of the W-X-V-3 matches will be played in Dubai.