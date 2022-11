Olivier Giroud last night equalled Thierry Henry's goalscoring record with France.

The AC Milan striker brought his total to 51 with a brace in France's 4-1 win over Australia in Group D at the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot scored the others as France began their World Cup defence in style.

Next up for them is a meeting with Denmark in Doha on Saturday afternoon