Sport

France into quarter finals

Jul 15, 2022 07:07 By radiokerrysport
France are into the quarter finals of the Women's European Championship following a 2-1 win over Belgium.

Northern Ireland face England at St Mary's tonight, with Norway taking on Austria.

