France face Italy tonight

Jul 10, 2022 18:07 By radiokerrysport
France take on Italy in the standout game in today's action from the Women's European Championships in England.

Their Group D clash gets underway at 8pm tonight.

Elsewhere it's scoreless at half-time between Belgium and Iceland.

