France call up Munster centre

France have called up Munster centre Antoine Frisch ahead of their final Six Nations match this weekend.

They take on England in Lyon on Saturday night after their win over Wales yesterday.

It was confirmed yesterday that the 27-year-old will be added to their wider squad due to various injury concerns.

French-born Frisch is Irish-qualified through one of his grandmothers and represented Emerging Ireland in 2022.

Ireland take on Scotland in Dublin in their final game of the championship.