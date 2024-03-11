Advertisement
France call up Munster centre

Mar 11, 2024 07:31 By radiokerrysport
France call up Munster centre
France have called up Munster centre Antoine Frisch ahead of their final Six Nations match this weekend.

They take on England in Lyon on Saturday night after their win over Wales yesterday.

It was confirmed yesterday that the 27-year-old will be added to their wider squad due to various injury concerns.

French-born Frisch is Irish-qualified through one of his grandmothers and represented Emerging Ireland in 2022.

Ireland take on Scotland in Dublin in their final game of the championship.

Basketball Ireland weekend review
KDL weekly results
KDL weekly results

Mar 11, 2024 08:01
KSBGL weekly results
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team tasked to two callouts on Carrauntoohil in "less than ideal" conditions
200% increase in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service during January
