Advertisement
Sport

France bid to close in on first Grand Slam in twelve years

Mar 11, 2022 07:03 By radiokerrysport
France bid to close in on first Grand Slam in twelve years France bid to close in on first Grand Slam in twelve years
Share this article

France could end the night 80-minutes away from a first Grand Slam in twelve years.

They are in Cardiff to play Wales in tonight's lone Six Nations encounter.

Kick off at the Principality Stadium is at 8.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus