Rickie Fowler returned to the winners' circle on the PGA Tour last night.

The American claimed a play-off victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, having finished on 24-under-par alongside Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa.

Bernhard Langer won the US Senior Open in Wisconsin, his 12th senior major.

The German ended on 7 under par to take the title by two shots.

Padraig Harrington ended 6 over and Darren Clarke finished up on 9 over par.