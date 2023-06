Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele made US Open history last night.

Their opening rounds of 62 were the lowest in the tournament's history, and equalled the record of the lowest ever round at any Major.

They'll go into day 2 in Los Angeles on 8-under par.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy also started well.

He is tied fifth on 5 under par after a 65.

Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are 2 over par, with Padraig Harrington and amateur Matt McClean on 3 over.