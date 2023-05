Four uncapped players have been named in a 42-man training squad ahead of Ireland’s World Cup campaign.

Munster winger Calvin Nash, Leinster backs Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne, and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart all get the nod.

But there’s no room for Munster’s URC-winning flanker, John Hodnett.

The squad will gather on June 18th, with their first World Cup warm-up game coming against Italy on August 5th.