Leinster have named four members of the extended Irish squad in their side to play Dragons in the United Rugby Championship tomorrow.

Michael Milne, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O'Brien and Jamie Osborne have all been included.

Meanwhile, Connacht's team to play Zebre in Italy shows three changes following on from their win over the Emirates Lions last time out.

Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Cian Prendergast have all been drafted in.