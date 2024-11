Four Irish riders have been invited to compete in the 2024 UCI Track Champions League.

After racing in the 2023 edition - Lara Gillespie returns and will be joined by Mia Griffin, Erin Creighton and Lucy Bénézet Minns ((pr: ben-eh-zay)).

The National Velodrome in Paris will host the first league event on November 23rd before two rounds in the Dutch city of Appeldoorn.

They're at the end of this month before the last two rounds in London on the first weekend of December.

