Advertisement
Sport

Foster won't continue as New Zealand's head coach

Mar 1, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Foster won't continue as New Zealand's head coach Foster won't continue as New Zealand's head coach
New Zealand
Share this article

Ian Foster will not continue as head coach of New Zealand after this year's World Cup.

Scott Robertson and former Irish coach Joe Schmidt may now be in the mix to succeed Foster, with an appointment expected within six weeks.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus