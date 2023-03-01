Foster won't continue as New Zealand's head coach

Ian Foster will not continue as head coach of New Zealand after this year's World Cup.
Scott Robertson and former Irish coach Joe Schmidt may now be in the mix to succeed Foster, with an appointment expected within six weeks.
