Fossa qualify for Munster final

Fossa have cruised into the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final.

They've recorded a comprehensive 1-22 to 0-5 victory at Castlemahon of Limerick in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

It was a point apiece after 5 minutes, with Fossa taking over subsquently. They added two points in the next 3 minutes and kept adding to their total. Fossa led 9 points to 1 after 21 minutes and an Emmett O'Shea goal further increaseed their advantage. At half-time the Fossa advantage was 1-11 to 1 point.

Fossa had 5 unanswered points in the third quarter while their hosts tagged on 4 late scores.

The other semi-final saw Kilmurry from Cork defeat Thurles Sarsfields of Tipperary 2-11 to 0-12.