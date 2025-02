Former world number one Simona Halep has announced her retirement from tennis after suffering a heavy defeat in her first match of 2025.

The two time Grand Slam champion won just two games as she was beaten in straight sets by Italy's Lucia Bronzetti at the Transylvania Open.

Halep, who was given a four-year doping ban that was reduced to nine months due to a contaminated supplement, last competed on the WTA Tour in October.