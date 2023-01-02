Former Women's World Number One diagnosed with throat and breast cancers

Former Women's World Number One Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancers.

The 66-year-old previously underwent treatment for early stage breast cancer in 2010.

The 59 grand slam singles and doubles titles winner says the news is 'serious but still fixable', and that she's hoping for a favourable outcome.

***

Rafael Nadal's preparations for his Australian Open title defence have taken another blow with a second consecutive loss at the United Cup tennis in Sydney.

Despite winning the first set, the Spaniard was beaten by Alex De Minaur in the new mixed team competition.