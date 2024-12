Former Tyrone footballer Jody Gormley has died from cancer at the age of 53.

The Trillick manager guided his side to a Tyrone Senior Club Football championship final earlier this year, informing his players afterwards, that his diagnosis was terminal.

He coached Down alongside manager Paddy O�Rourke in 2006 before taking over Antrim the following season where he remained for two years.

He also managed Newry's Abbey CBS to the only Schools� Hogan Cup title in their history.